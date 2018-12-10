Volga-Dnepr Group opens operations base in Houston

Today, Volga-Dnepr Group opened an operations base at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). As an expansion of the Group’s sales office, established in Houston in 2001, the base is intended to strengthen Volga-Dnepr’s appeal to its North and South American clients — particularly in the oil and gas, heavy machinery, energy and aerospace sectors.

With the inauguration of the new operations base, Volga-Dnepr will dedicate one of its 12 An-124-100 freighters to support specialty cargo operations to the Houston facility. Specialized on-site engineering, equipment and delivery options will also enable transportation of heavy and outsized cargo.

Volga-Dnepr’s IAH base will be staffed by load planning engineers and loadmasters, operations, navigation and ground handling specialists. The company anticipates the launch will create 30 to 40 new jobs in the local area.

Those interested in learning more about airport gateways are invited to join us at Cargo Facts EMEA, to be held Feb. 4-6, 2019, at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Register before Dec. 14 to take advantage of early bird rates. To register or for more information, visit cargofactsemea.com.

Like This Post