Volga-Dnepr plans new Leipzig-based scheduled carrier using heavy-lift An-124s

With a fleet of some of he most unique heavy-lift aircraft in the world, the Volga-Dnepr Group has long voiced its wish to create a scheduled-service airline in Europe. On Wednesday, at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refueling Conference in Madrid, the Moscow-based carrier announced that it may soon launch a new carrier out of Leipzig, Germany, utilizing three refurbished versions of its 12 iconic An-124 freighters.

The new airline does not yet have a name and is not expected to establish its AOC until the end of 2018, but more details can be found in the account provided by our publisher, JJ Hornblass, writing in our sister publication, Cargo Facts:

