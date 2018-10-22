Voting has begun for the 2019 Air Cargo Excellence Awards

Not only is it almost election time in the United States, it’s also time to take Air Cargo World’s annual Air Cargo Excellence Survey Input from you, the educated reader and savvy logistics professional, will have an impact because the results of the survey will help determine the recipients of our annual Air Cargo Excellence (ACE) Awards.

Established in 2005 by Air Cargo World, the industry’s largest publication, the ACE Awards program is based upon a rating system that ranks air carriers and airports based on customer service, value and other factors, and should take 5 to 10 minutes to complete. All respondents will remain completely anonymous.

But we can’t do it without your help – and the more readers who respond, the better our results will be. Plus, in appreciation of your time and effort, you can enter into a drawing to win one of three Apple Watches as our gift to you.

Participation in the survey will be available from today through Dec. 7, which will be here before you know it. So be sure fill out the survey today.

Air Cargo World will announce the results of the survey in April 2019. Will your favorite carrier or airport be on the ACE Awards list?

1

- Reader Likes This Post