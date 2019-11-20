Voting now open for the 2020 Air Cargo Excellence Awards

It’s that time of year to reflect on the 2019 performance of your most frequently used carriers and airports. Air Cargo World’s annual Air Cargo Excellence Survey relies on input from you, the savvy logistics professional, to help determine the recipients of our annual Air Cargo Excellence (ACE) Awards.

ACE Award winners and the results of the survey will be announced in the April 2020 issue of Air Cargo World.

Established in 2005 by Air Cargo World, the ACE Awards program is based upon a rating system that ranks air carriers and airports based on customer service, value and other factors, and should take five to 10 minutes to complete. All respondents will remain completely anonymous.

But we can’t do it without your help – and the more readers who respond, the better our results will be. Plus, in appreciation of your time and effort, you’ll have the opportunity to enter to win one of three sets of Apple AirPods.

Will your favorite carrier or airport take home a coveted ACE Awards?

