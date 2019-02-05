West Atlantic Sweden adopts CHAMP’s weight-and-balance software

West Atlantic Sweden, subsidiary carrier of West Atlantic Group, has adopted Luxembourg-based IT firm CHAMP Cargosystems’ weight and balance software to optimize its load planning, specifically for its recently purchased 767-200SF freighter (at right), which West Atlantic will operate out of Cologne, Germany (CGN).

The application aims to help airlines better plan their aircraft loads, keeping in mind the aircraft’s “permissible center of gravity limits throughout the flight,” which enables them to promote safety and fuel efficiency.

The IT firm makes various versions of cargo-related and supply-chain-management software that center around the theme of digitalizing operations and communications processes for the logistics community, and has a growing client list.

West Atlantic Sweden joins Kalitta and Silk Way West in utilizing the weight-and-balance service, which both signed on within the last couple of years.

