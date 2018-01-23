WFS extends Egyptair partnership in Amsterdam, Brussels

Cairo-based carrier Egyptair is expanding its partnership with cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), with a three-year agreement granting WFS the contract for the carrier’s cargo and mail handling at Amsterdam and Brussels.

The agreement begins in March and covers service for Egyptair’s daily 737-800 service from Amsterdam to Cairo, as well as the carrier’s five-times-weekly 737-800 service from Brussels to Cairo. WFS also provides trucking service for Egyptair to connect Amsterdam and Brussels with Ostend, in a contract that commenced in 2017.

“Providing trucking services for Egyptair in recent months has enabled us to demonstrate the benefits we can offer to our airline customers, and our growing relationship has resulted in WFS now being chosen to provide full cargo and mail handling services at two of the main European airports in Egyptair’s network,” said Marc Claesen, WFS’ regional vice president.

WFS made strides to greatly expand its offerings at European airports during 2017. In addition to adding a new temperature-controlled facility in Copenhagen last year, the cargo handler also added Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines to its Stockholm client list, and secured its first IATA CEIV-Pharma certified cargo station in Europe at Brussels.

