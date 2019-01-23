WFS gains CEIV-Pharma cert at AMS

This week, Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) gained its CEIV certification from IATA for pharmaceuticals-handling at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS), where the ground handler provides temperature-controlled storage for pharma clients that require environments that must stay with the ranges of 2-8°C and 15-25°C.

AMS serves as a critical link in the trans-European pharma cold-chain for many shippers.

Stéphane Scholving, WFS’ managing director in Amsterdam said the certification “will allow us to develop closer partnerships with our airline customers in support of their own shipper and forwarder clients, which trust them to protect the quality of their pharmaceutical shipments throughout the transportation process.”

WFS has been investing in its temperature-sensitive cargo clientele over that last couple of years. In December 2017, it added a temperature-controlled facility in Copenhagen, and secured its first CEIV-Pharma-certified cargo station in Europe at Brussels (BRU) the same month.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Air Cargo Airports.

