WFS receives CEIV Pharma cert at Paris airport

Cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) recently received IATA’s Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) at its new Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) pharma center. The center opened last year and is expected to handle more than 8,000 tonnes of cargo in 2020. According to WFS, about 30 airlines and freight forwarders already utilize the pharma center.

The 2,400-square-meter facility includes landside and airside acceptance capability, as well as several temperature-controlled rooms. The storage options include three rooms for loose cargo storage that are kept at +15 C to +25 C, +2 C to +8 C, and -20 C. There are also two temperature-controlled areas for cargo unit load devices (ULDs) that are kept at +2 C to +25 C.

WFS has significantly expanded its pharma handling capabilities during the past year. The handler opened a pharma facility at Copenhagen Airport (CPH), launched the first GDP-compliant facility at New York’s JFK Airport in partnership with Swiss WorldCargo, and gained its CEIV Pharma certification at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) in 2019.

