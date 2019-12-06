What Brexit’s political headwinds mean for freight forwarders [Podcast]

As the current standing of Brexit hangs in limbo until Jan. 31, 2020, with little light likely to be shed on the situation until the United Kingdom’s general election takes place on Dec. 12, freight forwarders are already at work establishing contingency plans for a worst-case scenario during this murky period.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we spoke with Robert Keen, British International Freight Association director general, regarding what regulatory uncertainty stemming from Brexit means for freight forwarders – namely, a potential skilled labor shortage and increased costs to customers.

Listen to the full podcast with Keen here.

