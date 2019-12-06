Latest News

What Brexit’s political headwinds mean for freight forwarders [Podcast]

Chelsea Toczauer

As the current standing of Brexit hangs in limbo until Jan. 31, 2020, with little light likely to be shed on the situation until the United Kingdom’s general election takes place on Dec. 12, freight forwarders are already at work establishing contingency plans for a worst-case scenario during this murky period.

In this episode of On Air with Air Cargo World, we spoke with Robert Keen, British International Freight Association director general, regarding what regulatory uncertainty stemming from Brexit means for freight forwarders – namely, a potential skilled labor shortage and increased costs to customers.

Listen to the full podcast with Keen here.

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

