Will Boeing soon bid farewell to 747 production?

Boeing’s 747 aircraft was the first widebody aircraft ever produced and has been in production for about 50 years, but with the recent parting out of the factory producing the jet’s fuselage sections, the tale of the Queen of the Skies may soon be coming to an end.

As our sister publication Cargo Facts reported yesterday, manufacturer Triumph Group has started auctioning off equipment at its California factory. With fewer than 20 of the jumbo jets remaining on order with Boeing, production of the aircraft could end as early as year-end 2022. For its part, Boeing has remained tight-lipped about the jet’s future.

