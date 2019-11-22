Latest News

Will Boeing soon bid farewell to 747 production?

Caryn Livingston

Boeing’s 747 aircraft was the first widebody aircraft ever produced and has been in production for about 50 years, but with the recent parting out of the factory producing the jet’s fuselage sections, the tale of the Queen of the Skies may soon be coming to an end.

As our sister publication Cargo Facts reported yesterday, manufacturer Triumph Group has started auctioning off equipment at its California factory. With fewer than 20 of the jumbo jets remaining on order with Boeing, production of the aircraft could end as early as year-end 2022. For its part, Boeing has remained tight-lipped about the jet’s future.

You can read more on the story from Cargo Facts editors Charles Kauffman and Jeff Lee at the link below.

As Triumph idles 747 component production will Boeing follow?

Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is Editor of the monthly magazine Air Cargo World and Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, and its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

