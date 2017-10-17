Will year-over-year gains begin to decline in September?

Those robust year-over-year monthly gains in air cargo volumes that became the ‘new normal’ over the last year might prove a little more elusive in the months ahead, starting this September according to Cargo Facts senior editor David Harris. With peak season ramping up, and the industry crowing about surging e-commerce volumes, such a prediction might seem odd, but Harris points to September 2016 as the moment when that demand growth began to accelerate, making the year-over-year comparisons tougher.

With September results now in from many of the world’s major cargo carriers and airports, it is clear that growth in demand for air freight remains strong, but it does appear that the year-over year gains are, on average, slightly lower. Over at Cargo Facts, Harris breaks the trends down by region:

