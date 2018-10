Winners and losers of a US exit from the Universal Postal Union

Our sister publication Cargo Facts reports on the U.S.’ withdrawal from the almost 150-year-old Universal Postal Union (UPU) – an attempt by the U.S. federal government to control the import of small parcels, potentially further aggravating the U.S.’ increasingly sensitive trade relationship with China. Read senior editor Charles Kauffman’s coverage by following the link below.

