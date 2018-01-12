Winter storm in U.S. causes widespread freight disruption at FedEx’s Memphis hub

A cold front moving east across the American Midwest region caused extensive flight disruption at FedEx’s Memphis International Airport (MEM). The airport is FedEx Express’ global hub, and the “substantial flight and sort disruptions” experienced will have widespread implications on express logistics.

FedEx said that, “potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S., with a delivery commitment of January 12, 2018.”

With 250 FedEx flights scheduled for today, crews began working early this morning to keep runways clear. Airport spokesman Glen Thomas told local media that as of 6:30 a.m., “Our runways are currently open for arrivals and departures.”

FedEx directed shippers to check Fedex.com for updates, advising that its Express money-back guarantee was suspended for U.S. domestic packages and shipments inbound into the U.S. from international locations, with a delivery commitment of Jan. 12, 2018.

