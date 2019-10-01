Yodel, DG International enter global cross-border delivery partnership 

Parcel trucking company Yodel and freight forwarder DG International announced the launch of a new strategic partnership between their two U.K.-based companies this week. The new partnership expands the two companies’ distribution networks worldwide and is intended to support U.K. retailers’ access to emerging markets.

Under the new partnership, DG International will supply Yodel access to its road and airfreight networks, sortation centers and international customs expertise. As a result, Yodel can now offer global service support and end-to-end tracking to its customers. With these combined services, UK retailers will now have the option to use Yodel to send packets and parcels up to 30 kilograms directly to customer homes in 200 countries, according to the companies.

“Amid murmurs of U.K. online shopping slowing down, we’re seeing a shift in focus to cross-border selling,” said Duncan Lee, Yodel’s director of international business development. “Global internet penetration is increasing, and our new worldwide service powered by DG International will enable retailers to open their offering to markets that they possibly hadn’t previously considered.”

The Yodel international delivery service will ultimately ensure delivery of shipments in three to five days within the European Union and six to ten days worldwide, Monday through Friday.

