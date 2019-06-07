YTO to double handling capacity at Hangzhou hub, lays plans for future growth [VIDEO]

HANGZHOU – During an exclusive tour of its Hangzhou express hub near Hangzhou International Airport (HGH), Chinese logistics firm YTO Cargo Airlines told Air Cargo World that the handling capacity of the facility will be doubled upon the completed expansion of its sorting equipment next week. The logistics firm also spoke on plans related to its plans for future growth internationally, supported by expanded networks and infrastructure.

At the start of 2019, YTO Express began the expansion of its main conveyor belt channels in its 600,000 square meter Hangzhou facility – the expansion will increase the number of main conveyor belts from two to eight. As the second largest of its 67 regional hubs in China, the Hangzhou express facility currently has the capacity to handle around 2 million to 4 million parcels per day. With the addition of these new conveyor belts, the facility will have the ability to handle up to 8 million parcels per day.

