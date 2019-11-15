Latest News
Zhengzhou Airport crafts aerotropolis strategy with Economic Zone development

Chelsea Toczauer

Celine Hourcade, founder at aviation and logistics consultancy Change Horizons Sarl.

Zhengzhou Airport (CGO), located in China’s central Henan province, is working to become a Chinese cargo hub with the construction of its Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone (ZAEZ). The airport, which already hosts flights from international carriers such as Cargolux and AirBridgeCargo, has made several moves over the past year to grow its business with the acquisition of fifth freedom rights and signing of agreements with Hungary’s Budapest Airport (BUD) and the Thai government.

Today we hear from Celine Hourcade on her consultancy work with Zhengzhou Airport regarding the Economic Zone’s development. At the end of October, she and ten other experts visited the project to advise on its construction and accreditation processes as the airport seeks to boost volumes through attracting carriers, logistics providers and other business, including fintech and sustainable fuel.

Listen to the full podcast with Hourcade here:  

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

