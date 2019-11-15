Zhengzhou Airport crafts aerotropolis strategy with Economic Zone development

Zhengzhou Airport (CGO), located in China’s central Henan province, is working to become a Chinese cargo hub with the construction of its Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone (ZAEZ). The airport, which already hosts flights from international carriers such as Cargolux and AirBridgeCargo, has made several moves over the past year to grow its business with the acquisition of fifth freedom rights and signing of agreements with Hungary’s Budapest Airport (BUD) and the Thai government.

Today we hear from Celine Hourcade on her consultancy work with Zhengzhou Airport regarding the Economic Zone’s development. At the end of October, she and ten other experts visited the project to advise on its construction and accreditation processes as the airport seeks to boost volumes through attracting carriers, logistics providers and other business, including fintech and sustainable fuel.

Listen to the full podcast with Hourcade here:

