London’s Heathrow (LHR) faces opposition from some board members to its plan to raise 2.8 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) from...
Lodige Industries Asia Ltd., a Hong Kong subsidiary of global logistics systems provider Lodige Industries, was recently awarded ISO certifications...
After reporting a 14.8% year-over-year increase in cargo tonnage during 2020, the cargo handle at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)...
After much anticipation, U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan was made public this week. At $2 trillion in spending, it’s...
An increase in air cargo imports and exports at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) during 2020 also contributed to growth...
A new multitenant 50,400 square-foot airside cargo facility recently completed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) by developer Aeroterm has...
Amazon Air has begun flying to two new gateways this week, using its 737 freighters operated by Sun Country Airlines...
Photo/Chicago Rockford Airport Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) and Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN) are working to...
Cargo Area at Osaka Kansai (KIX Airport) Photo/KIX Osaka Kansai Airport (KIX) finished 2020 with its...
Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) reported February 2021 cargo throughput of 310,000 tonnes, representing a 23.3% year-over-year increase and a...
The official start of spring is just a week away but Denver is about to find itself knee-deep in winter...
The airfreight industry spent months scrambling to prepare for the global deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and shipments have steadily ramped...
This story has been updated to reflect that ACI has not yet released its official airport ranking and that all...
DHL Express on March 5 formally inaugurated its new hub at Milan’s Malpensa Airport (MXP) — the express integrator’s fourth...