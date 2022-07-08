FedEx, Delta and United are among stakeholders dedicating capacity toward solving the national baby formula crisis.

Under the U.S. government’s Operation Fly Formula program, FedEx flew a charter flight from Germany’s Ramstein Air Base (RMS) to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) with more than 100,000 pounds of Gerber baby formula, or around 1 million, eight-ounce bottles.

United Airlines agreed to fly formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport (LHR) for the month of June. Fellow U.S. combination carrier Delta Airlines followed suit, donating belly capacity on scheduled passenger flights in June from the U.K. to Boston and Detroit.

Meanwhile Rickenbacker Airport (LCK) in Columbus, Ohio, received 85,000 tins of formula from down under, or around 1.85 million bottles, from Melbourne, Australia, to be distributed in Walmart stores across the nation.