Every year in logistics is marked by ups and downs, though perhaps never so steep as those in 2021. The highs and lows — record earnings and major acquisitions alongside bankruptcy reorganizations and weeks or monthslong delays in global supply chains — can easily leave operators focused only on how to solve the latest problem.

The December issue of Air Cargo World always holds a special place in the hearts of our staff, and that is particularly true after the year we are finally leaving behind us. Every year we invite the industry to weigh in and tell us which executives have demonstrated outstanding leadership during the year, and to nominate those leaders who are expected to shine in the year ahead. Our December issue profiles those outstanding executives, highlighting their career achievements and leadership philosophies, and examining what lessons the airfreight industry can carry with them into the year ahead.

In 2021, we are honored to name Peter Penseel, Chief Operating Officer Airfreight at CEVA Logistics, as our Air Cargo Executive of the Year. Penseel joined CEVA in 2020 and has already taken creative approaches to solving the difficulties freight forwarders are currently facing. Editor Caryn Livingston spoke with Penseel about his approach to decision-making and his outlook for the industry for this year’s Executive of the Year feature, available in our digital magazine.

The competition was fierce in this year’s survey, as many other companies also pursued creative opportunities to keep air cargo moving. With many of the difficulties of 2021 likely to persist in 2022, the industry will look to leaders to approach each challenge with flexibility and creativity. With help from our readers, our staff has identified three Executives to Watch in 2022: Kelly Blacker, senior vice president of global air at Expeditors; Eric Martin-Neuville, executive vice president of freight forwarding at Geodis; and Jessica Tyler, president of cargo and vice president of operations, innovation and delivery at American Airlines.

These leaders have already demonstrated their commitment to solving today’s logistics crisis, and we look forward to covering what is ahead for them and their respective companies. Congratulations to our featured executives for their recognition by their peers, and to all our readers for the many difficulties you have overcome this year. Here’s to continued success in the years ahead.

Caryn Livingston

Editor, Air Cargo World