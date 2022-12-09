Paul Chase assumed the role of chief commercial officer at holding company Air Transport Services Group, effective Dec. 5. He replaces Mike Berger, who will be the company’s first chief strategy officer.

In his role, Chase will be responsible for sales, marketing strategy and executive for all ATSG sectors, and will report to President and Chief Executive Rich Corrado.

Chase comes to ATSG from regional cargo airline Ameriflight, where he served as CEO. Prior to that, he was on the launch team at Amazon Air and served as chief operating officer for Southern Air.

Meanwhile, Berger, who joined ATSG in 2018 as CCO, will now oversee analysis and development of new ventures for ATSG. Previously, he served in sales management roles at Airborne Express, DHL and TNT.