Seko Logistics has appointed Hans Hickler president of Americas, where he will oversee employee growth, commercial development, operations, customer experience and compliance. Hickler had worked with Seko for the past seven years as an advisor through Ellipses Advisors.

Prior to his advisory role, Hickler was chief executive of Asia Pacific for Agility Logistics and has also served as CEO of other companies and divisions, including DHL’s global customer solutions, DHL Express USA and APL Logistics. In his new role, Hickler will report to Seko Chief Operating Officer of International Steen Christensen.