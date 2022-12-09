SEKO Logistics appointed Hans Hickler as president of the Americas at the company Nov. 1. He will serve as head of profit and loss operating authority and responsibility for the Americas Region.

In the role, Hickler will also oversee personnel growth and commercial development, operations and customer experience, cash management and compliance and regulatory business. He will be based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and report directly to James Gagne, chief executive and president at SEKO, and Steen Christensen, chief operating officer, International.

For the past seven years, Hickler advised SEKO at his own-founded company, Ellipses Advisors. Prior to creating Ellipses Advisors in 2012, he served as CEO of Asia Pacific at Agility Logistics, and as CEO for global customer solutions at DHL.