Forwarder JAS Worldwide implemented several new leadership roles on its team as of Nov. 1.

Graeme Robinson is now chief operations officer; David Bang was named chief commercial officer; Gregor Vrhunc was promoted to executive vice president, global head of air freight; Manuele Mazzacurati is executive vice president of global sales and marketing; and Aline Quirino now serves as executive vice president global human resources.

Bang, Robinson and Quirino will report to JAS Global President and Chief Executive Marco Rebuffi. Vrhunc will report to Robinson and Mazzacurati will report to Bang.

Additionally, Lars Huebecker was promoted to executive vice president and global head of ocean freight at JAS on Nov. 15; he will report to Robinson in his new role.