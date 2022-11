Guillaume Lathelize has been named chief executive of CMA CGM Air Cargo, the fledgling airfreight arm of ocean shipping line CMA CGM. Lathelize replaces Olivier Casanova, who held the position since March 2021 and will remain with the shipper as deputy chief financial officer.

Lathelize most recently served as vice president, global commercial at CMA CGM after joining the shipper in 2007. Prior to CMA CGM, he spent nearly a decade with Bollore Transport & Logistics.