FedEx Express Korea named Wonbin Park as managing director, effective Oct. 1. Park will oversee market strategy, leading a team of more than 1,100 employees. He succeeds Eun-mi Chae, who retired after 31 years with the company.

Park has spent more than 10 years with FedEx, where he has played key roles in the company’s Incheon International Airport (ICN) Gateway relocation, as well as the launch of the 777F connecting the FedEx World Hub in Memphis International Airport (MEM) to ICN.