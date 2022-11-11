Hellmann Worldwide Logistics appointed Friederike Prasuhn as its chief people officer, effective Oct. 1. Prasuhn had held the role on an interim basis since 2020 but now officially serves in the position, in addition to holding a permanent place on the German logistics provider’s International Executive Board.

Prasuhn, who has been with Hellmann for more than 12 years, took over the learning and development department’s global leadership in 2018 before being named interim chief people officer, where she has expanded Hellmann’s global human resources function’s reach.