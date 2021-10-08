Kuehne+Nagel and Lufthansa Cargo are partnering to promote the use of synthetic fuel from Germany-based atmosfair, a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing and financing renewable energies across 15 countries. For the next five years, Kuehne+Nagel and Lufthansa Cargo will purchase 25,000 liters of synthetic sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) annually. Power-to-liquid SAF, or synthetic SAF, can be produced without availability limits, avoiding the limitations associated with bio SAF, or SAF produced from waste products and feedstocks with low carbon content. Instead, synthetic SAF is created using renewable electricity, water and carbon dioxide. The SAF will be purchased from the world’s first synthetic SAF production site in Welte, Germany. Prior to the site’s development, synthetic fuels were only available in laboratory quantities and had not been produced industrially. From promoting new fuel sources to carbon-neutral initiatives, Kuehne+Nagel and Lufthansa Cargo make the ultimate dynamic, and sustainable, duo!