DHL and Nippon Express France employees are contributing to global cleanup efforts.

DHL partnered with shipper Hapag-Lloyd Middle East and went to the beach with teams from Global Forwarding Middle East and Africa, India and Pakistan for a cleanup effort to help “turn the tide on trash.” Eight hundred volunteers pulled a collective 6,000 kg of trash from the coastlines of six countries.

And as part of World Cleanup Day in September, Nippon Express France teamed up with Japan Airlines to help stem Paris’ trash problem.