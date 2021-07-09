The Air Partner U.S. freight team chartered an aircraft to urgently transport ship spares from Barcelona, Spain (BCN) to Larnaca, Cyprus (LCA) for delivery the very next morning. After analyzing every option, the Air Partner team chose a BAE-146 due to the large cargo door that matched the size required for the largest crate to be transported, as well as the aircraft’s price, availability, speed and load efficiency. The ship spares were then packed in large crates and loaded onto the aircraft with just inches to spare. The BAE-146 is truly the perfect vessel for sailing the skies!