AirAsia Philippines, a unit of Malaysia-based AirAsia Philippines, has launched quick disaster response program “AlwaysREDy: anytime, anywhere” to bring aid to communities in the Philippines impacted by typhoons and other natural disasters. The program comes just in time for the rainy season and is backed by AirAsia’s partners: Philippine Air Force, Christ’s Commission Foundation Ministries, Inc. and New Life Community Care Foundation. In addition to providing disaster response, AsiaAsia has 99 reservists in the Philippine Air Force and 36 peer supporters who are trained to conduct peer counseling for the victims. So far, AirAsia has distributed more than 2,000 alwaysREDy care kits, food packs and other supplies to both its passengers and community pantries.