Antonov Airlines and France-based Bollore Logistics Space partnered together to transport Turksat 5B, Turkey’s new telecommunication satellite, from Toulouse, France to Florida using an AN-124-100 aircraft. The cargo, which weighed a total of 60 tonnes, included a special container designed by Airbus Defense and Space. The container, measuring 14.69 meters long, 5.45 meters wide and 4.36 meters high, is specifically made for transporting satellites on an AN-124-100 aircraft. The satellite was later launched by U.S.-based aerospace company SpaceX on Dec. 18 and will be Turkey’s most powerful satellite. Talk about going to infinity and beyond!