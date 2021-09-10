ATRAN Airlines, Moscow-based Volga-Dnepr Group’s express carrier, delivered 533 boxes of one-day-old chicks using a 737-800BCF, completing its first European live-animal transportation from Spain to Russia. All 42,640 chicks were delicately handled in an ambient in-flight environment to ensure the animals arrived safely. ATRAN received its European AVI certification earlier this year, along with a Type 2 Transport certificate that allows the carrier to deliver live animals across various destinations in Europe. This project was organized alongside AirBridgeCargo Airlines, another carrier within the Volga-Dnepr Group, to ensure the flight was im-peck-able!