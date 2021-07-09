Ukrainian carrier Antonov Airlines transported five S-70i Black Hawk helicopters from Rzeszow, Poland (RZE) to Angeles (CRK) in the Philippines ,using a single An-124-100 aircraft. While the total payload of 35 tonnes was relatively light for an Antonov, the process of safely loading five helicopters measuring 17.52 meters long, 3.2 meters wide and 3.9 meters in height into an aircraft takes precision and was completed using An-124-100 winches. This operation was the second consignment of five Black Hawk helicopters under a government-to-government agreement. The first transport under the agreement was completed in November 2020.