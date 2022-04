Bollore transported 221, 20-foot-equivalent units (TEUs) of solar panels, batteries and other equipment from China to Malawi as part of a project to produce the first solar utility-scale, grid-connected, battery energy storage system in East Africa. The critical shipments were carried out between March and December 2021, allowing the plant to go live in March 2022. The solar plant will produce 60 megawatts per annum, powering approximately 75,000 households.