DHL Express Thailand introduced its Cactus Export Service earlier this month, providing next-day transport for plants from Thailand to Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia. Considering the recent boom in demand for specialty plants like cactuses in Southeast Asia, DHL’s new service seeks to support local Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs) by providing direct routes from its Bangkok hub (BKK) to the other four countries. In addition, DHL Express Thailand will continue to explore services for Thai SMEs to establish compliant processes that help accommodate the restrictions surrounding cactus shipping. Talk about a prickly pair!