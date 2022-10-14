Most rhinoceroses don’t migrate, but Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) recently helped Aria, an 8-year-old, 1.3 tonne black rhinoceros, move to a warmer climate.

As part of her transfer from the San Diego Zoo to the Honolulu Zoo, PAC flew the young rhino from Los Angeles (LAX) to Honolulu (HNL). Aria was accompanied by four staff members and two veterinarians and received a police escort in Hawaii once she landed.

PAC said it was honored to be trusted with such precious cargo. “We love all animals, no matter the size,” said Paul Skellon, PAC director of marketing, communications and PR.