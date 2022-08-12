French logistics company CMA CGM in July signed partnerships with the French Federation of Food Banks and Les Restos du Coeur to deliver 2 million meals.

Approximately 10% of the French population makes use of food aid across the mainland and its overseas territories. The company will also provide 17 refrigerated containers for the transport of frozen goods and donate an additional five storage containers.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM is working with poverty advocacy group Les Restos du Coeur to streamline the delivery of an additional 1 million meals to mainland France within the regions of La Havre, Dunkirk and others.