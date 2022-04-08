Etihad Cargo in mid-March partnered with preservation organizations Panthera Africa, Born Free Foundation and Natuurhulpcentrum to transport four servals previously being kept illegally as pets. The servals were transported via Brussels (BRU) to Cape Town (CPT) aboard a temperature-controlled Etihad Cargo freighter. Belgium-based Zoo Air and FG Customs provided animal handling services free of charge for the endeavor, which saw the African wild cats safely arrive in custom-built enclosures at Panthera Africa.