European logistics companies Dachser, DB Schenker, duisport and Rhenus established the nonprofit Open Logistics Foundation to promote digitalization in logistics and supply chain management. Currently, more than 150 researchers are working on an open-source software and hardware infrastructure that allows companies to automate their business operations and transport data across various platforms.

In addition to launching the Open Logistics Repository — a technical platform offering software and hardware interfaces under a free license — the foundation will also collaborate on projects to be included in the repository and offer training for companies looking to work with the platform. More specifically, the repository will offer tools and components to set up new products or business models – all free of charge. The platform’s set-up phase will begin next year.