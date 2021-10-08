DHL has delivered more than 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses since the vaccine campaign launched in December 2020. The vaccines, which have been transported to more than 160 countries across Asia-Pacific, South America and Europe, were shipped in special active thermal containers equipped with GPS temperature trackers, ensuring transparency for temperature-sensitive shipments. By keeping communities safe from COVID-19 and aiding in the recovery of global economies, DHL demonstrates that not all heroes wear capes.