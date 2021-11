Drone Delivery Canada opened its 100-acre Commercialization Center on Nov. 4. The Commercialization Center will facilitate engineering testing, pre-customer delivery verification and customer demonstrations, as well as employee training. The location will also support the maintenance, future enhancements and modifications of DDC’s largest drone, the Condor. With the help of the new center, there is no doubt that DDC’s drone operations will be flying to new heights in no time.