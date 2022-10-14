Airfreight stakeholders have contributed relief efforts in response to natural disasters.

Emirates SkyCargo offered free airfreight space on passenger flights between the U.A.E. and Pakistan on 53 weekly flights in response to recent severe flooding in Pakistan. The carrier will fly equipment, supplies, food and other emergency relief between Dubai and Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Sialkot.

Meanwhile, following Hurricane Fiona’s devastation of Puerto Rico, Delta donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross in relief aid and donated cargo and transportation support alongside New York state.

And, in response to the water crisis that occurred in Jackson, Miss., after the Pearl River flooded Jackson’s water treatment plant, National Airlines flew hundreds of cases of water to Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN). The carrier sent the water on an A330-200 flight from Fort Lauderdale (FLL).