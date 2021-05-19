France-based logistics company Geodis launched an international internship program called “Jump’In” for the families of its employees, according to a press release. The internship program provides an opportunity for students who are seeking an internship or work-study program to join an international company and learn about the logistics sector. Geodis is now offering end-of-study internships in Europe, Asia and America across all its lines of business, including freight forwarding, distribution and express and road transport and supply chain optimization. The program lasts at least three months and is a great way to help graduating students’ careers take flight.