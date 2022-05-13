(NX India), the Indian subsidiary of Japan-based 3PL Nippon Express, donated a new building to the Government Kannada Boys Model School in Karnataka, India. The school, which serves around 700 students between ages 6 and 14, recently faced a classroom shortage due to an increase in enrollment, which NX India helped solve. The new, two-story building includes six classrooms with tiled floors and ventilation equipment; it opened following a completion ceremony involving school officials and NX India representatives.