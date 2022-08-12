Intradco Global gave two ponies a hay day as they flew across the world.

The U.K.-based air charter specialist transported two Shetland ponies and their personal effects from France last month to their new home in Lebanon via a 737F. Due to the flight’s short notice, Intradco’s resident horse groomer had to travel from the U.K. to Europe, gather the necessary equipment for the flight and giddy–up to Marseille (MRS) before completing the flight to Lebanon’s Beirut-Rafic International Airport (BEY).

The horses enjoyed a pre-departure meal and were attended by the groomer for the duration of the flight.