These little piggies went further than the market. Intradco Global flew 10 tonnes of pigs over three flights from Europe to South Asia farms in a 24–hour window. The U.K.-based animal transport company used a 747 freighter, a 777-300 passenger aircraft and a special pig lift to load the animals onto the planes safely and efficiently. Despite challenges at the airports, Intradco said the transport was successful, proving pigs can fly … and do it well.