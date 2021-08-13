Intradco Global partnered with Toronto-based rescue organization Save our Scruff to rehome 88 rescue dogs from Costa Rica (SJO) to Canada (YYZ), where half have already been adopted into their forever homes and the remainder will go to foster families. The eight-hour flight utilized an Embraer 120 Brasilia cargo aircraft and made a short fuel stop in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL). Erica Resendes, Intradco Global’s cargo account manager, traveled onboard with the dogs as an animal flight attendant, ensuring that they received the best attention and care paw-ssible.