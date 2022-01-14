DB Schenker and Lufthansa Cargo have added technology provider Lenovo to their roster of shippers taking advantage of sustainable aviation fuel-powered cargo flights from Shanghai (PVG) to Frankfurt (FRA). Lufthansa’s sustainable flights will transport 20 tonnes of chargeable weight per week for Lenovo, with cargo including laptops, notebooks and PCs for private and corporate Lenovo clients. Thanks to the use of SAF over conventional fuels, Lenovo will cut about 62 tonnes of greenhouse gasses per week, with a further 16 tonnes of greenhouse gasses produced as part of the SAF production and transportation process offset through other measures.