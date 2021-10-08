London-based cargo handler Magma Aviation transported a vintage Ford 1938 Model A fire truck from the United States to Germany using a 747-400 freighters aircraft. The vintage fire truck was purchased by a collector who had acquired it from a Chicago-based Ford dealer. Upon purchase, the vehicle was trucked to Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) in South Carolina before flying to Frankfurt-Hahn Airport (HHN). After clearing customs, the vintage fire truck was hauled over land and inducted into the owner’s car collection in Hamburg. Although the 1938 Ford Model A won’t be putting out fires anytime soon, this red-hot delivery is still one for the books.