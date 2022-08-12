Emirates SkyCargo is giving the world a taste of the tropics this summer with its mango shipments.

The company in 2022 expects to match 2021’s mango haul — which jumped 30% compared with 2020. Most of the mangos Emirates carries originate in Southeast Asia and South America before heading to Europe and the U.S. Emirates also helped transport 100 tonnes of Australian mangos this year.

The U.K. has the largest appetite for mangos of any European country, with a whopping 3,600 tonnes delivered from Mexico, Columbia and Brazil.